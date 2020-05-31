NEHUTA raises issues of violation by the VC; urges Governor to take action

The North East Hill University Teachers Association NEHUTA called upon the Governor and the Chief Rector of NEHU, Tathagata Roy to initiate a due process on the alleged serious violations by the varsity Vice–Chancellor Prof.S.K. Srivastava.

In a statement issued by the NEHUTA, it mentioned that it had submitted a brief about recent vitiation of the academic atmosphere of the premier university by the incumbent Vice–Chancellor Prof.S.K. Srivastava by ignoring COVID protocols.

The Teachers Association expressed its firm resentment against unlawful removal of two Heads of the Department during lockdown without any rhyme or reason, it said that “it is an act of undoing the University in this hour of crisis this deliberate vitiation of the functioning of the two academic departments.

The Association further raised the VC’s recent diktat asking teachers to report to him in Tura in violation of COVID protocols, to which the state administration in Tura reportedly expressed its concern as well. In a similar way, the NEHUTA brought to the notice of the Governor of a recent circular by the VC to the HoDs to report during the lockdown, while some of them were out of the station.

Deeply dismayed at the blatant violation of COVID norms by the VC towards the faculty members during COVID lockdown, NEHUTA apprised the Governor of this move of the VC.

The statement further stated that the VC in not depositing two years of pending earmarked NEHUTA grant to PM Cares or to CM relief funds to help the nation to fight COVID. It also raised concerns on the declaration of expiration of the elected body’s term during the lockdown and that the VC shall not entertain any communication from NEHUTA

“Such arbitrary, unlawful and dictatorial action by the VC during COVID is another glaring instance of how much he has damaged the academic and administrative fabric of the premier university,” said the release.

As per the release the Governor was provided with factual information of not promoting any academic excellence and specialized research centres despite initiatives by the Government of India during the tenure of the incumbent VC.

Another serious matter that NEHUTA states, “The VC conducted himself without approval of mandatory annual report and annual accounts and budgets in the University court and not discussing audit reports in the university court as per the Act of Parliament.”

Urging the Chief Rector to take note of the prevailing situation, the NEHUTA stated, “these violations as critical to be corrected in the right way to restore the university to its noble objects and help NEHU to remain on the right course.”