Curfew in lmphal city, containment zones from 2 PM to 5 AM

Government Spokesperson Dr. Thokchom Radheshyam today said that Lockdown in the containment zones has been extended upto 30th June 2020 and prohibited activities will be reopened in phase wise manner in areas outside containment zones. The curfew will also be imposed in Imphal City and other district headquarters from 02:00 pm to 05:00 am on all days till 15th June, 2020 subject to further review depending on the situation. While in respect of other areas, there shall be curfew from 05:00 pm to 05:00 am till 30th June 2020.

Briefing media persons, Dr. Th. Radheshyam said that so far, not a single case of community transmission has been reported and the government has been able to contain the disease with the full support and cooperation from the public under the leadership of the Hon’ble Chief Minister. He further appealed to all to follow the guidelines and extend maximum support and cooperation.

Replying to the queries raised by the public on the conduct of online classes during the Lockdown period, Radheshyam said that there seems to be a slight communication gap on the matter.

He stated that the private schools are using social media platforms like whatsapp as part of teaching tool to help the students and keeping in mind that online class is not a feasible option for the government school students, the Education Department has uploaded chapter-wise and class wise lessons and explanations on you-tube channel, www.lairik.net and www.laireek.net so that the students of all schools including those at government schools can avail the study materials according to their own convenience. He said regular classes are also conducted through AIR programmes in order to facilitate all sections of students in the State.

Further, regarding the phase wise opening of lockdown in the State, Dr.Radheshyam said that under the guidelines for Phased Re-opening (Unlock l), the State government will impose restrictions outside the containment zones based on the assessment of the State Government as may be deemed fit.

He said that the State Government has assessed the situation arising out of the sudden increase in the number of positive cases in the State from among the people returning from outside.

He added that in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 20(2)(a) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the State Executive Committee of State Disaster Management Authority has issued new guidelines for lockdown which shall be in force in all parts of the state with effect from today till 30th June 2020.