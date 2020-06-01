NPCC slams state government for committing a series of blunders

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee slammed the state government, whom it has accused of committing a series of serious blunder on the pretext of taking flexible approach to fight COVID-19.

In a press release issued by the NPCC, it has accused the state government of constantly shifting the quarantine rules out of administrative convenience rather than medical needs.

“The ineptness of political leadership is creating more confusion among the govt machinery or the ‘communication gap’ as admitted by the govt. This is jeopardizing the lives, especially of those health care workers and other frontline workers in addition to risking returnees and citizens,” stated the release.

According to NPCC, the only welcome development was renovation of Ganeshnagar Industrial Estate on the outskirts of Dimapur town for converting it into institutional quarantine centre, as this sprawling 1000 acre estate was left almost abandoned for over 17 years.

The party thanked chief minister Neiphiu Rio for finally remembering and visiting the industrial estate, which he had allegedly conveniently ignored all these years in his quest for narrow development approach that had only benefited his coteries and cronies.

NPCC further alleged that the past 17 years with Rio as chief minister most of the time was about commitments for all, but development only in his area of interest.

The release further stated, “As COVID-19 exposes the broken system of governance in Nagaland, it is also time for people of Nagaland to understand the dark underbelly of how successive DAN govt’s and now PDA govt have brought Nagaland to such a pathetic situation.”

On the Tuensang returnees fiasco, NPCC said that the state govt’s setting up of three member Judicial Enquiry Committee (JIC) should not end up like numerous Judicial Enquiry Committee or Commission that have never come out with logical conclusion.

It further stated that under DAN and PDA govt’s, the objective of any JIC enquiry seems to be more about shielding those in power rather than fixing accountability or the guilty being punished. We only hope that we are proved wrong this time on the inability of JICs to unearth the truth and ensuring that justice prevails.