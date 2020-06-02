8171 more COVID-19 cases, 204 deaths in India

The novel coronavirus death toll rose to 5,598 in India on Tuesday with 204 more fatalities, while 8,171 new cases took the number of infections to over 1.98 lakh, the Health Ministry said.

The active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) climbed to 97,581 and as many as 95,526 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, according to the data.

Around 48.07 per cent patients have recovered so far, a ministry official said.

With a total of 1,98,706 cases, India is now seventh among the worst-hit nations by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy.

Out of the 204 more deaths since Monday morning, 76 were in Maharashtra, 50 in Delhi, 25 in Gujarat and 11 in Tamil Nadu.

Eight people each died of COVID-19 in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, followed by six in Telangana, and four each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

There were three more fatalities each in Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir, two in Andhra Pradesh, and one each in Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala and Uttarakhand.

Maharashtra tops the list with 2,362 out of the total 5,598 deaths, followed by 1,063 in Gujarat, 523 in Delhi, 358 in Madhya Pradesh and 335 in West Bengal.

There have been 217 coronavirus deaths so far in Uttar Pradesh, while 198 succumbed to the infection in Rajasthan, 184 in Tamil Nadu, 88 in Telangana and 64 in Andhra Pradesh.

The toll reached 52 in Karnataka and 45 in Punjab, while 31 people died in Jammu and Kashmir and 24 in Bihar.

Twenty-one people died from the pathogen in Haryana, followed by 10 in Kerala and seven in Odisha.

There have been six COVID-19 fatalities in Uttarakhand, while five people each died in Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand.

Chandigarh and Assam registered four deaths each so far, while there has been a fatality each in Meghalaya and Chhattisgarh, according to the ministry data.

More than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to comorbidities, it said.

The highest number of confirmed cases are 70,013 from Maharashtra, followed 23,495 in by Tamil Nadu, 20,834 in Delhi and 17,200 in Gujarat.

There are 8,980 cases of the contagion in Rajasthan, 8,283 in Madhya Pradesh and 8,075 in Uttar Pradesh.