APLS celebrates birth anniversary of late Lummer Dai

The Arunachal Pradesh Literature Society, APLS celebrated the 81st birth anniversary of late Lummer Dai the doyen of Arunachal literature and media at Naharlagun on Monday.

The President of the society thereafter announced the names of the author’s on whom the Luminous Lummer Dai is conferred. This year two non-Arunachali author’s who have contributed immensely in writing about the people of the state is conferred jointly this prestigious literary award of the APLs.

Chandra Borpatra Gohain, a retired APCS officer who wrote many short stories about the lifestyle of different tribes of the state living in interior villages of Arunachal Pradesh. Another awardee is R.N.Koley who contributed in enriching Arunachal literature by editing various literary magazines including souvenirs of festivals, wrote various socio-anthropological books, short stories, novels and poems etc and was also an active member of APLS. He served the society as editor of its magazine ‘Prayas’ and treasurer and retired as Asstt. Director of Research Department.

The award consists of a citation, a plaque and a sum of rupees ten thousand. The award will be conferred on them during the annual function of its foundation day on 6th December 2020 as due to Covid-19 outbreak.

Siluk Youth Association also paid floral tribute to late Dai at his birthplace near Siluk Village. In Assam, the birth anniversary of late Dai was celebrated by Asom Sahitya Sabha by lighting a lamp at every branch office of the Sabha. Assam Pensioners Association, Guwahati also celebrated this day by paying floral tribute to the portrait of the late author.

On the occasion, Y.D.Thongchi President, Tokong Pertin Vice President, Batem Pertin General Secretary, Dr. Pegba Ringu organising Secretary paid floral tribute at the Samadhi Sthall and statue of late Dai along with Mrs.Nani Dai wife of late Dai.