Coronavirus lockdown: Startup to launch online funeral management service

In such a situation, the nuclear families, which are already in grief, at times find it difficult to arrange the necessary things required for the last rites.

“It is being observed that if someone dies in a family, the members some times have to run from pillar to post for the funeral preparations and they find it difficult to handle the situation,” Chaware said.

The objective behind this service is to provide a “one-stop solution” to the families and give them support in their hard times and help them perform the last rites in a hassle-free manner, he said.

“All these services, like obtaining the death certificate, preparing the bier, arranging persons to carry the bier on their shoulders, transporting the body to the crematorium, providing gurujis with required items for last rites, post last rite rituals and catering services, will be started from June end,” he said.

Currently, the firm has 650 priests enrolled with it in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas of Maharashtra and people can book their services through the company’s dedicated mobile app or its website.

“If a person wants services of a priest for any ritual at his home, he/she can simply go to our portal, and the priest living within five km radius of the person’s house will be made available,” he informed.

With social distancing the need of the hour, priests even perform pooja through video conferencing, Chaware said.