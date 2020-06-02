Redeem Tlang becomes FC Goa’s first signing of the season

Meghalaya’s winger Redeem Tlang, recently penned a pre-contract and will wear the Orange of FC Goa for the upcoming seasons of the Indian Super League and will play a crucial role in the impending AFC Champions League campaign.

“Redeem is a player we have admired for some time now. He has impressed everyone over the last two seasons in the Indian Super League with NorthEast United,” said FC Goa President Akshay Tandon. “I am sure his pace and ability will make a significant contribution to the team.”

“I am overjoyed,” stated Redeem Tlang after completing his move. “I have always been an admirer of FC Goa and now to call myself a Gaur, it is one of the best moments of my life. I have enjoyed my time at NorthEast but I am thrilled to have the chance to challenge for the biggest honours in Indian football here. Playing in front of the passionate football fans in Goa and alongside some of the best players in the country will be an amazing experience. I can’t wait to get started.”

Hailing from Shillong, Meghalaya, the 25-year-old fleet-footed winger came through the ranks at Shillong Lajong and made his I-League debut in 2013. After a number of successful seasons in the red of Lajong, he made a permanent move to the Highlanders in 2018 – making an immediate impact.

With him controlling the right wing, NorthEast United made it to the playoffs for the very first time in the 2018/19 season. Last season also saw the winger improve on a personal front – scoring 3 goals.

Redeem’s signing comes on the back of the Gaurs appointing Spaniard Juan Ferrando as their Head Coach last month. The diminutive winger will be key to the coach’s plans as FC Goa gears up to represent India in AFC Champions League group stages for the first time.