A Good Samaritan in the form of KSO Mumbai!

T S Haokip

The Special Shramik Train that left Mumbai for Jiribam, Manipur on the 1st of June has its passengers with all smiles. It was not just the feeling of delight to finally go home amidst National Lockdown which have confined them to the four walls of their rooms devoid any source of income; KSO Mumbai in collaboration with InSIDE – North East distributed food items, water, face mask and sanitizers at the Railway Station that would last for the 4-days’ long journey.

Mention may be made that, this trip home from Mumbai is the 2nd phase arranged by Manipur Government in collaboration with concerned authorities. ‘We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude and utmost appreciation towards the relentless efforts of Manipur Govt., Maharashtra Govt., Mumbai police, BMC Indian Railways, Nodal officer Anurag Bajpai (IFS) in successfully arranging the much-needed exodus,’ said a press release issued by the Info and Publicity Secy ,KSO Mumbai, Mr. Seigunlien Khongsai.

KSO Mumbai expressed their heartfelt gratitude to three Mumbai based NGOs namely Ghar Bhejo, Madras Dairies, and Khanna Chahiye lead by their founders Neeti Goel, Ruben Mascarenhas and their team for their concern and partnership with us in our hour of need. ‘Through their generous contribution, we could sponsor food items for the strong 1700 passengers today,’ said the statement.

It also acknowledged the wholehearted contribution and assistance given by other sister organizations of North East India and also to Kuki Welfare Association, Mumbai. The KSO Mumbai also acknowledged in no small measures the selfless contributions of the Proprietor InSIDE-North East in providing them the Network with the said NGOs without which the noble work would not have been possible. The same gratitude is expressed to Radio Mirchi in providing them Media coverage.

While there were alleged reports of passengers boarding the 1st phase train which left for home on 23rd May 2020, facing shortage of foods on their way, this initiative of the KSO through their humble efforts will at least ensure that the stranded brothers and sisters traveling home will not be starving on the way anymore. ‘It is our endeavor always to serve and we are fortunate that we could be a reason for the smiles in the faces of a few people, who have been rendered jobless, alone and broke by the pandemic,’ said the press release as it wished all the 1700 strong passengers and crew members of the train including the police a very safe journey.