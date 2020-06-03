Chowna Mein chaired meeting with District Administration

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday chaired a meeting with district administration to take stock of the ongoing Covid-19 situation in the district and deliberate on the roadmap ahead.

He also discussed on steps to be taken on bringing transformation in agriculture & allied sector through the use of innovation & technology, law & order and charting out a future course to uplift the economy when the COVID 19 situation is brought under control.

Mein appealed everyone to remain calm and not to panic as all the cases detected in the state are asymptomatic. He said that the returnees those who have been detected with positive cases was at quarantine centres and are monitored properly.

He urged the people of the state to take a series of precautions and stick to the precaution advisory issued by the government.

He further informed that the state government has taken various measures to deal with the situation and there was don’t need to panic.

He lauded the effort of the districts administration, COVID-19 frontline workers and the people of the State for their relentless effort to tackle the crisis situation.

Giving a detail on the preparedness of the state government, Mein informed that apart from the two dedicated COVID19 Hospitals, Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences, Naharlagun and North Eastern Institute of Folk Medicines (NEIFM), Arunachal AYUSH Hospital at Pasighat, Government has set up Intensive Care Units (ICU) in 6 Zonal Hospitals in Tawang, Ziro, Aalo, Pasighat, Tezu and Tirap. He mentioned that across the State, Govt has established 679 Isolation Facilities and 3303 Quarantine Facilities.

He stated that the call of the Prime Minister of a self-reliant India offers an opportunity to the State to realize its true potential.

Mein sought suggestions from the district administration and agri/ horti experts, so that the state government can come up with long and short term plans for bringing transformation in agriculture and allied sector through the use of innovation and advance technology.

He also underscored the importance of skill development among youths. He said collective efforts have to be made to engage the returnees in various activities so that they fill up the vacuum created due to exodus of skilled workers to their respective States.