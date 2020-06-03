NYK launches Badalkar Apna Vavyvahar Karen Corona Par Vaar

Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) Pasighat and NDRF trained volunteers today launched “Badalkar Apna Vavyvahar Karen Corona Par Vaar” (Adopt positive behaviour to fight against Corona) campaign to in Pasighat.

The campaign was followed by motivational speeches, wall writing and distribution of facemasks etc.

NYK President Tapun Taki, in his message to the society, appealed the people to express gratitude to all the frontline workers for their efforts during this pandemic.

“This must have been very difficult for them and their family, but our healthcare workers, police and sanitary staff are tirelessly rendering their services in this situation of crisis. People should not discriminate and appreciate them for their valuable and unforgettable services, which is setting an excellent example of humanity. Discrimination to our fighters could lead to increased hostility, chaos, uncertainty and social disruptions,” said Taki.

He further added that discrimination to quarantined persons could heighten fear and misconception. “People should not panic over the situation, but to nurture positive thoughts and follow the lockdown norms to defeat Covid-19,” appealed Taki.