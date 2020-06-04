2 more returnees to Meghalaya test COVID-19 positive; count rises to 33

Two more persons who had recently returned to Meghalaya from other states have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the northeastern state’s tally to 33, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has said.

The two persons, who had returned from Goa and Maharashtra, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday night, hours after an Uttar Pradesh returnee was found to be infected with the deadly virus.

“Two more people who had returned to Meghalaya from Goa and Maharashtra have tested positive for COVID19. Both of them are under quarantine in Shillong, East Khasi Hills District, and are healthy,” Sangma tweeted.

Of the 33 cases, 19 are active while 13 persons have recovered and one patient has died of the disease, he added.