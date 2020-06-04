Amazon donates $10 million to battle racism

Amid ongoing protests in the US over the death of African-American George Floyd, Amazon on Wednesday said it will donate a total of $10 million to organisations that are working to bring about social justice and improve the lives of Black and African Americans.

Recipients — selected with the help of Amazon’s Black Employee Network (BEN) — include groups focused on combating systemic racism through the legal system as well as those dedicated to expanding educational and economic opportunity for Black communities.

Donations to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), National Urban League, and UNCF, among others, seek to support education and justice for Black communities across the U.S., Amazon said in a blog post.

“Amazon’s leadership and BEN have worked hand-in-hand to identify organizations in the Black community that make a difference and will contribute to them in a meaningful way. In addition to the organizations listed, we will work with our chapters to identify local groups to support,” said Angelina Howard, President of BEN.

“We will continue these conversations about how Amazon can support employees and the entire Black community beyond these tragic recent events.”