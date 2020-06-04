Gauhati High Court registers PIL’s against Illegal Coal Mining in Dehing Patkai

Advocate Santanu Borthakur, along with colleague Vikram Rajkhowa filed a public interest litigation (PIL), at Gauhati High Court today, against the illegal coal mining at Dehing Patkai and sought to declare the area, also known as the ”Amazon of the East”, as a heritage site under the Biological Diversity Act, 2002.

Earlier, two other PILs were filed, one of them was filed by advocate Mrinmoy Khataniar and mountaineer Amarjyoti Deka. Taking sou motu cognizance of the matter the Gauhati High Court bench consisting of Chief Justice Ajai Lamba and Justice Soumitra Saikia today registered the three PILs after hearing the matter and issued a notice to Union of India, Government of Assam, Coal India Ltd. and other stakeholders, directing the respondents to file their affidavits by July 14th, 2020, without fail, fixing July 20th, 2020 as the next date for the hearing.

The Gauhati High Court moved the PILs against illegal coal mining at Dehing Patkai Rainforest area, including the grant of approval by the National Board for Wild Life in its 57th Meeting to the Tikak Open Cast coal mining project of Coal India Ltd. inside Saleki Proposed Reserve Forest, which is a part of Dehing Patkai Elephant Reserve and fall in the Eco Sensitive Zone of Dehing Patkai Wild Life sanctuary. Saleki PRF is also adjacent to Deomali Elephant Reserve in Arunachal Pradesh.

Dehing Patkai rainforest area is the largest tropical lowland rainforests in India and falls under the Indo-Burma Biodiversity Hotspot, and because of its rich biodiversity, it is known as the “Amazon of the East.”