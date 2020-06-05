Kerala Elephant death: One person arrested in connection with tragic death of pregnant elephant

One person has been arrested in the case relating to the death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala, the state forest department said on Friday. “KFD has zeroed in on the culprits and recorded the first arrest in the wild elephant death case”, the department said in a tweet.

The incident had triggered a national outrage. Forest department sources had said yesterday that three people were under the scanner of the joint investigation team of Kerala police and their personnel and a search was on for two more people.