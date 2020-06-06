Cristiano Ronaldo was on the verge of tears: Modric reveals how Mourinho’s criticism left the Portuguese upset

Jose Mourinho is one of the most prominent managers in modern football. The Portuguese, often called as the ‘Special One’, managed some of Europe’s big clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea and Inter Milan. He currently holds the manager post at Tottenham Hotspur.

Mourinho became a big name in the world of football after he won the treble with Inter Milan in 2009/10. After massive success in Italy, Mourinho moved to Spain to manage one of the biggest clubs in the world – Real Madrid. Mourinho’s time at Madrid was bittersweet as he enjoyed his share of success but was also involved in tiffs with clubs biggest stars, which included Sergio Ramos and Iker Casillas.

Real Madrid’s midfield maestro Luka Modric revealed that Mourinho almost made club’s biggest star Cristiano Ronaldo cried during a match. Ronaldo enjoyed great success under Mourinho’s tenure as he played 106 matches under him and scored a whopping 120 goals in those games.

Modric in his autobiography ‘My Game’ recalled an incident from Copa del Rey clash where Mourinho and Ronaldo were involved in a heated argument.

“Mourinho’s reaction surprised me,” wrote the Croatian midfielder. “We were winning 2-0 in the Copa del Rey. Ronaldo didn’t follow his man at a throw-in and Jose was furious with Cristiano. The two fought for a long time on the pitch.”

Modric further wrote the premium forward was upset with Mourinho during half-time.

“When we went back into the dressing room at half time, I saw Ronaldo upset, on the verge of tears.

“He said ‘I’m going the best I can and he’s still criticising me’.

“Mourinho came in and started to criticise the Portuguese for his responsibility during the game.

“It got so heated between them that only the intervention of the players prevented a proper fight between them,” he wrote.

Mourinho and Madrid parted their ways in the summer of 2013 and in the next season, Ronaldo powered the Los Blancos to Champions League glory.