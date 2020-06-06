Sainik School completes one month of home schooling

NET News Desk

With schools being closed from the past few months, Sainik School in Pasighat has initiated online classes which have completed its first month of e-classes successfully. The initiative was undertaken to benefit the students who were unable to attend school due to the lockdown and as a precautionary measure to halt the spread of COVID-19.

“Home Schooling was the only option left to cater education to cadets while keeping social distancing in mind,” stated the Principal of Sainik School, Niglok, East Siang Major Rajesh Singh while informing that the school has successfully completed its first month e-classes today by online teaching to 180 cadets of VI, VII and VIII, meticulously planned and tailored under Digital Learning Package (DLP) including daily Cadet-Teacher interaction, frequent Parent-Teacher interaction, detailed monthly feedback, Curricular, Co-curricular and Extra-Curricular activities.

Major Singh mentioned that the school is also imparting Skill Courses to its cadets. “Keeping the future in mind, it was felt that mainstreaming of all forms of skills learning will integrate not only the hand-on skilling component but also the theoretical knowledge, attitudes and mindsets, and soft skill that will broaden the horizon of creativity which will enable the Risers to come up with new and innovative solutions for different problems in this fast changing world. The school envisages its cadets enhancing specific abilities which will balance the harmony of learning,” added Singh.