Power supply disrupted as conductor of Aalo-Pasighat Transmission line damaged

NET News Desk

In a Press Release issued by the Executive Engineer (E), Pasighat Transmission Division-III, Department of Power, Pasighat, it has been informed that two spans about 1.5 km of conductors of 132 kV Aalo-Pasighat Transmission Line has been damaged on Saturday, in the early hours at about 6:45 AM at location No. 11 near Renging village due to soil erosion and falling of trees which was triggered by the incessant rain since many days causing disruption of Grid power supply to the districts of East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Namsai, part of Changlang District, Lohit and Anjaw.

It further mentioned that the restoration involving jungle clearance, restringing of conductors with line accessories is expected to be completed within 3–4 days since the 132 kV Aalo – Pasighat Line traverses through areas of thick foliages and tough terrain amidst the prevailing inclement weather condition.

“Therefore, esteemed Grid power consumers of the affected districts are ardently requested to bear with the department for the inconvenience caused on account of disruption of Grid supply which is regretted from this end till the rectification work is completed and power supply resumed from Aalo Grid Sub-Station,” stated the release.