RPZI issues memorandum over incorrect Chivu Stone Inscription

NET News Desk

The Research & Preservation of the Zo Identities through a memorandum to the Chief Minister of Manipur, N. Biren Singh has expressed their disapproval over the incorrect Chivu Stone Inscription at Tonjang Village, Singngat Sub-Division, Churachandpur, Manipur and requested the Government of Manipur to denotify and correct the “Chivu stone inscription” which was based on distorted history.

In a memorandum issued by the Chairman and General Secretary, of RPZI, it has mentioned, “We like to bring to your kind attention on our disapproval of the Chivu Stone Inscription displayed at the Tonjang Village by the Superintendent of Archaeology, Government of Manipur which claimed the victory of Maharaja Chandrakirti over 4 Lushai chiefs and the subjection of 112 villages. Please find the complete “Chibu Stone Inscription” in the Annexure – I.”

It further stated that the Maharaja Chandrakirti was never victorious over 4 Lushai Chiefs nor have subjected 112 villages during the Lushai Expedition (1871-1872) led by the British General Nuthall. Please find the details of the history in the Annexure-II.

“This historical distortion has hurt the sentiments of the Zo people as they have never been under the subjugation of the Meitei Maharaja as claimed in the Chivu stone inscription. It has also defiled the historical heritage of the Zo people as the Chivu salt spring was the hub of salt processing from time immemorial.

The Zo people are peace-loving and do not want any misunderstanding or unnecessary issues coming out of this. So, it is our earnest request to the Government of Manipur to denotify and correct the “Chibu stone inscription” which was based on distorted history,” it added.