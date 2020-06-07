Sikkim: Sanitization drive held at Namchi

A day-long sanitization drive was organized by the 31-Boomtar-Salleybong GPU, under Namchi Block in various areas in and around Namchi in Sikkim on 6th of June.

The areas covered under the drive were Veterinary office, IRB Camp, St.Teresa School, Milk collection Centre and some shops. The drive saw the participation of Panchayat President, Vice President along with ward Panchayat members, PAA and Sr.VAA.

Hand sanitizers were distributed to Veterinary office staff, St.Teresa School staff and IRB Camp staffs.

During the course of the drive, the organizing members also passed a resolution to sanitize all government schools, private schools and ICDS Centres before their reopening. Members of the Gram Panchayat also visited the houses of individuals who are home quarantined and handed them hand sanitizers, face mask and soaps and were advised to follow the guideline of Home Quarantine and ensure safety of themselves and their families.