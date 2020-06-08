Social Welfare Minister visits Manipur’s first quarantine baby

Kaybie Chongloi

Social Welfare and Cooperation Minister of Manipur, Nemcha Kipgen today visited the state’s first quarantine baby Emmanuel Quarantino at the Community Quarantine Centre.

The baby along with his parents who recently returned from Goa was under quarantine at Emmanuel School, Haipi a designated District Institutional Quarantine Centre. They were later discharged after testing negative for COVID-19 and were shifted to the Community Quarantine Centre, CQC where they were put under surveillance for 14 days.

The baby who was born on the Christian Pentecost day on May 31 at Emmanuel School, Haipi under Kangpokpi Assembly Constituency located 45 km away from the state capital Imphal, Kangpokpi District had scripted record to become the first District in the state to have a Quarantine baby during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Social Welfare and Cooperation Minister of Manipur, Nemcha Kipgen while visiting the state first Quarantine baby stated that she was delighted to see the baby along with the parents at the CQC at Salem Academy at Chonghang Avenue, Ward No 9 in Kangpokpi DHQs after they were tested negative.

Minister Kipgen said, “ the weariness of the people, especially the Frontline workers in the district in the fight against the pandemic COVID-19 has been enlivened by Master Emmanuel Quarantino and set the mood of inspiration among all and I feel very blessed to have the blessed child.”

Appreciating the medical officers and the medical team of PHC Kalapahar and District Hospital Kangpokpi under the proficient supervision of Dr.Nilakanta Singh, CMO Kangpokpi and Dr.Paotinlal Haokip, in-charge Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Kangpokpi, the Minister said that it was a proud moment for the District medical department in successfully delivering the baby boy inside the Institutional Quarantine Centre without any complications by putting all efforts and mechanism.

“I salute all the health workers for their commitment and dedication towards their duties and responsibilities and particular Dr.Thangminlun Singson and Dr.Nengpilhing Misao and those who assisted in delivering the baby while exposing themselves at very high risk”, said the Minister while complementing for the perfect name given to the baby by the doctors.

While blessing the child for a healthy and blessed life, the Minister also motivated the mother and father of the baby and encouraged them to maintain the protocols during their surveillance period. The Minister accompanied by local civil bodies KWWO and KYU leaders during her visit also presented a monetary gift to the child as a mark of blessing and happiness.

SP Kangpokpi, Hemant Pandey, IPS, SDO Kangpokpi, Chunglenmang Kipgen, Addl. SP (Ops) Kangpokpi, Lalminlen Misao and senior Journalist Kaybie Chongloi had also visited the child yesterday and presented him a gift as a token of happiness and blessing. Kangpokpi Town Committee Chairman and his colleagues along with the Officer-in-Charge of Kangpokpi Police Station, Inspector Khogen also visited the child and present a monetary gift to the baby.

Meanwhile, the mother of Master Emmanuel Quarantino expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Social Welfare and Cooperation Minister, SP Kangpokpi, SDO Kangpokpi, Addl.SP, and others who have visited and motivated them and showered blessings and love to the little one.

She also conveyed her happiness, especially to Dr.Thangminlun Singson and Dr.Nengpilhing Misao and other health workers who enthusiastically put all possible efforts in delivering her child, despite all the challenges.

The mother also thanked the media persons, especially the local Sr. Journalist Kaybie Chongloi for his contribution in highlighting their memorable story giving them national attention which otherwise would have never been known to the world.