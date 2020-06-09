Massive fire broke out at Assam’s Baghjan oil well

Mumeninaz Zaman

A massive fire broke out at Baghjan oil well today in Assam’s Tinsukia district. The oil well has been leaking since last two weeks uncontrollably, owing to which experts from Singapore were called upon on to assess the reason behind the blowout.

The oil well, which has been spewing gas and oil since May 27 due to the failure of pressure control systems – sent a fountain of crude oil into the air. As per reports, the fire broke out today afternoon, however, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, no casualty has been reported so far.

Meanwhile, NDRF, Indian Air Force and emergency services have been deployed in the area to bring the situation under control. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also directed the district administration to ensure the safety of people and appealed to local people to not panic.

Sonowal spoke to Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over phone regarding the incident of fire at the gas explosion site at the Baghjan oilfield, Tinsukia.

CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal spoke to Union Petroleum Minister Shri @dpradhanbjp over phone regarding incident of fire at the gas explosion site at the Baghjan oilfield, Tinsukia. — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) June 9, 2020

The blaze of the breakout was so massive that it can be seen from a distance of two kilometres. Local people share videos and images of the breakout on social media platforms.

Baghjan oil well explodes after 14 days of continuous leakage.

Massive fire brokeout at the site. @OilIndiaLimited how can you be so irresponsible? Being proactive does not need much.@dpradhanbjp sir, Assam needs your immediate attention.#Baghjan#BaghjanOilField#Assam pic.twitter.com/qbRcg06Xbk — Surajit Borah (@surajit_borah77) June 9, 2020

Major fire breaks out at Baghjan Oil Field in Tinsukia. Smokes can be seen from upto 30 kms radius. With 5 injured, one of them being critical. Around 1500+ familes are affected. Villages have turned into ashes. #Baghjan #Assam #OILSpill pic.twitter.com/OcmejQDIdm — Rahul Pandey (@RahulPandeyUCI) June 9, 2020

Earlier, the PSU major Oil India Ltd (OIL) on June 7 said it has appointed a consultant to assess the environmental impact of a major blowout in a well, from which gas is flowing uncontrollably for 11 days, on the Dibru- Saikhowa National Park and its nearby areas in Assam.

As per reports due to seepage of crude, condensate and other chemicals from the OIL well in Baghjan of Tinsukia district, there have been reports of damage to the ecology of the area by the locals, environmentalists and various groups.

The blowout has disturbed the ecological system in the nearby areas including the Dibru Saikhowa National Park, Maguri wetland. A number of fishes, dolphins, birds & animals were already affected in the area due to the blowout. Earlier more than 2,000 people have been evacuated from the area.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Rameswar Teli requested OIL to look into the matter on an urgent basis with experts.