Officer suspended for posting obscene image on social media

Sharing pornographic images on social media proved costly for a Naib Tehsildar (revenue officer) in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh. Gwalior Divisional Commissioner B.M. Ojha has suspended Sonu Gupta for his obscene act.

Gupta, posted in Aron area of Guna district had allegedly shared a pornographic photo in a WhatsApp group recently. The issue became a major controversy and an inquiry was conducted after which Gupta was suspended late night on Monday by Divisional Commissioner Ojha for violating service rules.

The suspension order says that this indecent act by Gupta has tarnished the image of the administration. Also, a wrong message has gone to the public, which, according to his official duty, falls in the category of misconduct in violation of Rule-3 of MP Service (Conduct) Rules, 1965.