1 fresh COVID-19 case in Meghalaya; tally rises to 44

One more person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, taking the state’s tally to 44 on Wednesday, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.

The new patient is a high-risk contact of a 72-year- old person who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19, he added.

“One high-risk contact of a positive patient has tested positive for COVID-19 in Shillong. Person is under medical supervision,” the chief minister tweeted.

Of the 44 cases, 30 are active while 13 persons have recovered and one has died, he added.

The new patient hails from a village in Ri-Bhoi district and has no travel history. The entire village has been declared a containment zone, health officials said.

There are at least 13 persons in the village and 16 others in East Khasi Hills district who are considered high- risk contacts of the 72-year-old patient, Director of Health Services, Aman War said.