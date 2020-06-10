Arunachal Pradesh: DA facilitates transportation of workers

NET News Desk

Pasighat: The East Siang District Administration has facilitated the transportation of 12 migrant labourers to their home states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh today.

The migrants who were registered with the state government recently expressed their willingness to return to their home state.

Accordingly, an arrangement was made by the District Administration (DA) today and the migrants boarded the APST bus requisitioned by the district administration from the APST Bus Station. After reaching Dibrugarh they will take their onward journey through Indian Railways to reach their destination.

DC East Siang, Dr. Kinny Singh, who supervised the arrangements interacted with them and asked them to intimate the DA upon their reaching home and also handed over food packets and water bottles. CO and Nodal Officer, Pebika Lego, DDMO, GendenTsomu and Station Superintendent, Pasighat, Kabit Ering were also present.

Daily ticket expenses, food for the journey, escort were provided by the DA. Follow up and all handholding support was provided.

The workers expressed their sincere gratitude to the DA and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh for providing them with all support for facilitating their journey.

Fund for their transportation and other assistance was provided from the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) of Disaster Management department.