Baghjan: Two OIL personnel dead; PM assured support to state govt

NET News Desk

Following the massive fire that broke out at Baghjan in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Tuesday, two firefighters have been missing since yesterday. However, after a search operation was launched by the NDRF their bodies have been recovered today.

Both the firefighters were employees of Oil India Limited (OIL) and have been identified as Durlav Gogoi and Tikeshwar Gogoi.

A massive fire broke out at the Baghjan oil field in Tinsukia after 14 days of continued gas and oil emission after a blowout at an oil well. The incident has created panic among the locals, that has triggered protests in the area.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him about the Baghjan incident. The chief minister urged for all possible help from the Center to control the situation. The Prime Minister also assured all support and help to the people affected in the Baghjan fire.