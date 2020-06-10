BJP busy in elections, ignoring problem of unemployment: Akhilesh Yadav

Linking rising unemployment to cases of suicide, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday charged that the BJP was busy focusing on elections and not interested in tackling the problem of joblessness.

There have been some cases of migrant labourers, who have returned to Uttar Pradesh from other states recently, committing suicide.

“In UP, unemployment has emerged as a big problem in form of suicides. Forgetting truth of corona, BJP has become busy in elections. When BJP is not considering unemployment and starvation as a problem, how will it solve them.With Bihar election nearing, after some days ‘star campaigner’ will also start flying,” Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.