Congress councillor urges SDMC to waive off house tax for people in view of COVID-19

SDMC’s Congress councillor Abhishek Dutt and other party leaders on Tuesday met its municipal commissioner and sought waiving off house tax for people in south Delhi in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

“People have already faced the brunt of demonetisation, GST and then ceiling, and now COVID-19,” the Andrews Ganj councillor said.