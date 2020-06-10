Five new Covid-19 cases in Mizoram, total climbs to 93

Five more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Mizoram, taking the state tally to 93, an official said on Wednesday. All the five have recently returned from Maharashtra and Delhi. Two of them are from Saitual district and one each from Aizawl, Lawngtlai and Serchhip districts, he said.

All the five patients are aged between 18-37, the official said. Mizoram on Tuesday reported its highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases so far as 46 people tested positive for the infection.

Of the total 93 Covid-19 cases, 92 are active as only one person has recovered from the disease.