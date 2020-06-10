‘World leaders will address UN General Assembly session via pre-recorded video statements’

UN General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande has recommended that heads of state and government and ministers address the UNGA session in September through pre-recorded video statements as COVID-19-related restrictions on international travel and large in-person meetings are likely to be in place in the coming months.

In a communication to the 193 UN member states on Tuesday, Mr. Muhammad-Bande said the General Assembly should consider holding the General Debate and other meetings scheduled for the high-level week of the 75th session of the UNGA “in a different format” since limitations on international travel and convening of large in-person meetings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, may, in varying degrees, still be in effect in September.

The new format will mean that it will be for the first time in the world organisation’s 75-year history that heads of state and governments will not gather here for the UNGA session.

Mr. Muhammad-Bande has circulated a paper outlining elements for consideration for the high-level week and will hold discussions with member states during a virtual meeting on Friday.

He has recommended that the General Debate take place as scheduled from September 22 to 29 and President of the 75th session of the General Assembly along with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres address the opening session on September 22.

“Heads of State and Government or Ministers representing Member States would address the General Debate via pre-recorded video statements,” Mr. Muhammad-Bande said, adding that a video statement by one of these high-ranking officials should be submitted by each member state to the United Nations Secretariat through the Permanent Mission.

Alternatively, the Permanent Representative could deliver a statement in the General Assembly Hall and the video statement should be submitted under embargo five days in advance of the scheduled General Debate.