Didn’t really get involved in coaching under David Moyes, says Ryan Giggs

Former Manchester United captain Ryan Giggs has revealed he wasn’t part of the coaching set-up despite taking over the club on an interim basis following the sacking of David Moyes mid-way through the 2013-14 season.

Moyes’ tenure at Old Trafford lasted less than 10 months after Alex Ferguson’s retirement as he was given the boot following a string of underwhelming performances.

“It was a little bit different. I was already distancing myself from the players, but I was 39, 40, so did I have anything in common with the younger players? Not really, but obviously you’re in the dressing room and still teammates,” Giggs told UTD podcast as per Daily Mail.

“I was doing my Pro Licence in Turkey when David Moyes rang to ask me to join him as a coach. I thought ‘this could be my last season’ and I wanted to concentrate on that, but I also realised this was my next step, so I took it.

“But actually I was really still a player, I didn’t really get involved (with the coaching). I didn’t take one session because I was playing, so you can’t.”

Following Moyes’ departure, Giggs was named as the interim manager of Manchester United and led the team to two wins, one draw and one loss in the final four matches of the season.

Giggs was later named as assistant manager after Louis Van Gaal was appointed as Moyes’ successor. He served the club for two more years before taking over as the Wales head coach in 2018.