Manipur CM hands over cash reward to an auto driver for helping a COVID recovered patient

NET News Desk

As the pandemic has fueled stigmatization in the society, Laibi Oinam, an auto-driver from Manipur took it to herself to ferry a recovered COVID-19 patient to her home in Kamjong District, covering a distance of over 100 km. Acknowledging the efforts of Oinam, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh today rewarded her for the exemplary act of ‘service before self’ at this trying times.

As per local reports, the 21-year-old girl who recovered from COVID-19 was admitted at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) Hospital and was discharged on May 31. She was further advised to undergo another 14 days home quarantine. However, unable to find an ambulance she was could not return to her village in Kamjong District Manipur.

As reported in The Sangai Express, JNIMS authority said that an ambulance was indeed provided to take the recovered patient back home. However, the ambulance from JNIMS refused to cross district and drop her back at Kamjong district.

Fortunately, Oinam came to her rescue and volunteered to take her home. Covering a distance of over 100 km and 8 hours long journey to Kamjong on the intervening night of May 31 & June 1, the girl finally reached her destination. Laibi and her husband who accompanied her in the long journey to Kamjong were kept in quarantine centre as they travelled with the just recovered Kamjong girl.

Lauding the efforts of Oinam, who, despite knowing the history of the patient came forward to help her, CM Singh called on her and handed over a cash reward of Rs.1,10,000. Reports suggest the amount was sponsored by some entrepreneurs from Manipur, along with some Manipuri diasporas from different countries as an encouragement for Oinam’s bravery and humane service.

Singh tweeted – Glad to honour and hand over a cash reward of Rs.1,10,000 to Smt Laibi Oinam, a auto driver from Pangei who took the trouble to take the discharged girl from JNIMS covering 8 hours journey to Kamjong on midnight of May 31. She truly exemplifies hard work and “service above self.”