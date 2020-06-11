Mizoram announces Rs 1 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased COVID-19 warrior

Lalvenmawii, a resident of Sangau-1 village in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district, complained of illness while guarding the international border to prevent cross-border movement of people to check the spread of COVID-19.

State health department spokesperson on COVID-19, Dr Pachuau Lalmalsawma told PTI that the woman was admitted to a public health centre at Sangau on Monday and she died of “complicated ailments” on Tuesday.

Pachuau, also the state nodal officer of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), said the woman’s sample was not tested for COVID-19 as she was not suspected to be infected with the disease and did not show any symptoms of it.

Lalvenmawii was given a heroic traditional tribute during her funeral in her village on Wednesday, Central Young Lai Association (CYLA) president J Santhangpuia said.