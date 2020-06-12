8 mass graves found in western Libya

The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Thursday said that at least eight mass graves have been discovered over the past few days in western Libya, where the UN-backed government and the eastern-based army fought for over a year. “UNSMIL notes with horror reports on the discovery of at least eight mass graves in past days, the majority of them in Tarhuna,” the UNSMIL said in a statement on Thursday.

“International law requires that the authorities conduct prompt, effective and transparent investigations into all alleged cases of unlawful deaths.”

The UN-backed government accused the rival eastern-based army of committing war crimes in Tarhuna, the city that used to be the main operation centre for the eastern-based army that is located some 90 km south of the capital Tripoli, reports Xinhua news agency.

On Wednesday, Interior Minister of the UN-backed government Fathi Bashagha had confirmed the discovery of the mass graves in Tarhuna.