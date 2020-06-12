Include sign languages in curriculum: NGO

Hiranya Barman

Guwahati: Feeling the importance of sign languages to understand the deaf and mute a city based NGO in association with Assam Association of Deaf has started tutorial videos.

The NGO- Touch of Humanity founder Hirak Jyoti Bora felt the need to do so when his nephew who is deaf and mute struggled to communicate.

“It often becomes difficult for the deaf and mute to communicate with people who can hear. The later cannot understand them due to lack of knowledge on sign languages. Sign languages are in fact much easy and interesting language,” Bora said.

“If the language is included in the academic curriculum like other subjects like German, Spanish etc it would help in understanding the deaf and mute,” he added.

Touch of Humanity extended their hands in many social activities, they had played a vital role from the frontline through initiatives such as social media challenge be a super hero – feed the street animals during lockdown which turns into a successful campaign. It also introduced a new concept like Donors Rider-Blood where donors were carried out from their respective locations to the blood banks and back. The NGO continued the service during the lockdown periods and help many.