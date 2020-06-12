Insolvency professional attempts to siphon off crores from Mehul Choksi companies

There is more controversy around absconder Mehul Choksi’s companies Gitanjali Gems Limited (GGL), Nakshatra World Limited (NWL) and Nakshatra Brands Limited (NBL), as now the insolvency professional (IP), Vijay Kumar Garg, has been penalised for “attempt to siphon of crores” from the ailing companies.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) passed an order on June 8 penalising Garg, a Gurgaon-based IP.

“Vijay Kumar Garg converted the noble insolvency profession to a business, converted professional client relationship to that of money lending and borrowing, manipulated the market for insolvency professional services, attempted to siphon off crores of rupees from the ailing corporate debtor to its partner in crime, acted under the influence of one creditor, and contravened every provision of the Code, Regulations and the Code of Conduct for ulterior purposes,” the order passed by Navrang Saini, whole-time member, IBBI, said.

The controversy relates to the appointment of Duff & Phelps India Private Limited (D&P) by Garg to provide support services during the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) of GGL, NWL and NBL.

The findings in the order are: “Mr. Garg and D&P never had a professional-client relationship. The relationship between them is mysterious. It is observed that D&P has funded about Rs 1.62 crore to meet the various expenses of Mr Garg/CD. No professional-client relationship enables money lending, that too, of this order, to a client.

“The RP buys an insurance policy to cover himself and employees of D&P. The terms of appointment of D&P in GGL indicate that it would be paid Rs 23.75 lakh per month. The fee of Rs.1.6 crore for the CIRP period was prima facie considered exorbitant by the AA and the Expert Committee constituted by the IBBI.”

The order said that “engagement of D&P is only a facade to siphon off funds of the ailing CD”.

The disciplinary committee of the IBBI has allowed payment of fee to Duff & Phelps for Gitanjali Gems, although it said in the order that “the engagement of D&P is illegal”.

“Such conduct does not call for any leniency. However, in view of the directions of the AA and the recommendations of the IBBI Expert Committee about reasonableness of fee, the DC is inclined to allow payment of fee, as determined by the Expert Committee to D&P in the matter of GGL, even though the engagement of D&P is illegal”, the order said.

Garg has been asked to pay a penalty equal to 25 per cent of fee payable to him as per agreed terms and conditions in CIRP of GGL, NBL and NWL where he has acted as an IRP/RP.

The order said that Garg shall ensure that no amount beyond the reasonable fee, as determined by the Expert Committee, is paid to D&P. If any amount beyond this has been paid, Garg shall make it good to the CD within 45 days of this order and confirm the same to the Board.

He has also been asked to go back to school and build expertise as an IP. “Mr. Vijay Kumar Garg shall undergo pre-registration educational course from the IPA of which he is a member and pass the Limited Insolvency Examination again to build his capacity to take up assignments on his own,” the order said.