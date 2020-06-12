Team India awaits for BCCI nod before starting outdoor training

The government might have relaxed lockdown rules and athletes have slowly started individual ‘outdoor training, but the contracted Indian cricketers are waiting for the go-ahead from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) before they hit the ground running.

Speaking to IANS, a contracted player said that while the cricketers are looking forward to start their outdoor training, they will do the same only after getting the go-ahead. For now, the players have been following the customised fitness routine given to them by trainer Nick Webb and physio Nitin Patel.

“We are being extremely careful. We trust our team’s support staff and we are working out as per their guidance. When it is the right time for us to change the process, they will let us know and we will follow the new protocols strictly. The key is to be patient in these times when the factors that have forced this change upon us are not in our control,” the player pointed.

The coronavirus pandemic has seen cricket events being cancelled and even on Thursday the Sri Lanka board announced that the limited-overs series they were keen to host against India in June had to be called off with an eye on the pandemic.

In fact, Indian players have through the lockdown told IANS that they will need at least a couple of weeks of outdoor training before they can get back into the zone.