39 more test positive for Covid-19 in Tripura, total tally 964

At least 39 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Tripura, raising the tally in the state to 964, officials said on Saturday.

Of the fresh cases, 27 were from Sepahijala, seven from West Tripura, three from Gomti and one each from Unakoti and South Tripura districts, they said.

Chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb, in a tweet late on Friday, said, “Out of 1,750 samples tested for Covid-19, 39 people found positive. All of them have travel history.”

With these new cases, the number of active coronavirus patients in the state rose to 638, while 278 people have recovered from the disease.

A total of 9,049 people are in home isolation, while 656 are in institutional quarantine facilities in the state, the officials said.