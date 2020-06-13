‘Matrix 4’ release pushed back to April 2022

Keanu Reeves-starrer “Matrix 4 ” will now release on April 1, 2022 The fourth installment in the sci-fi franchise was earlier scheduled to bow out on May 21, 2021. The Warner Bros and Village Roadshow co-production, “Matrix 4”, is written and directed by Lana Wachowski.

The cast also includes Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, and Neil Patrick Harris.

Legendary Pictures’ monster crossover “Godzilla vs Kong”, which was set to hit the theatres on November 20, will now release on May 21.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros has also moved cartoon action hybrid “Tom & Jerry” from December 23 to March 5, 2021.

Robert Zemeckis’ feature adaptation of Roald Dahl’s “Witches”, starring Anne Hathway, has been removed from the release schedule of the studio.