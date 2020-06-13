PM Modi to hold sixth round of consultations with CMs of states and UTs

NET Web Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold another round of interactions with Chief Ministers of State and Union Territories through video conferencing on June 16 and 17. The meet comes against the backdrop of the rising number of coronavirus cases in some parts of the country.

Earlier, the PM has held five interactions with CMs since March 25. This would be the Prime Minister’s sixth round of consultation with the chief ministers, the last being on May 11. The first phase of the lockdown was announced on March 24 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. On June 8, several restrictions imposed earlier were relaxed in accordance with the Centre’s directives on ‘Unlock 1’.

According to reports, the States/UTs could be divided into two slots for the two-day virtual meeting with the PM.

On June 16, the Prime Minister will interact with CMs of 21 states and UTs: Punjab, Assam, Kerala, U’khand, J’khand, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Himachal, Chandigarh, Goa, Manipur, Nagaland, Ladakh, Puducherry, Arunachal, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Dadar Nagar Haveli & Dama Diu, Sikkim & Lakshadweep

On June 17, the Prime Minister will interact with CMs of rest 15 states and UTs: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu And Kashmir, Telangana and Odisha