Worst daily coronavirus spike: 11,458 fresh cases push total to 3,08,993; death toll rises by 386

India’s COVID-19 tally breached the three-lakh mark on Saturday with a record single-day spike of 11,458 infections, while the death toll rose to 8,884 with 386 new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said.

With a COVID-19 caseload of 3,08,993, India is now the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic, according to the Worldometer, a coronavirus statistics website.

Active cases stand at 1,45,779, while 1,54,329 people have recovered and one patient has migrated. “Thus, around 49.9 per cent patients have recovered so far,” a ministry official said.

The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners.