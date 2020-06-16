4 new COVID-19 cases in Mizoram, tally rises to 121

Four more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the northeast states tally to 121, an official said on Tuesday.

Of the total 121 cases, 120 are active while one has recovered, the official said.

He said that of 705 samples tested on Monday, four persons from Aizawl district tested COVID-19 positive late on Monday night.

Three of them have returned from Delhi and one from Maharashtra recently, he said.

The patients are in the age group of 2430 and are asymptomatic, he said. The official also said that 5,370 samples have been tested so far at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) of which 120 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19.