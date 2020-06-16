One Army officer, 2 soldiers killed in face off with Chinese troops in Ladakh

NET Web Desk

In a “violent face-off” between India and China in the Galwan Valley, Ladakh on Monday night, an Army officer and two soldiers were killed. The officer was commanding an infantry battalion. Senior military representatives of both sides are meeting to defuse tension.

As per reports, the army stated “casualties reported from both sides of the border”.

A statement released by the Indian Army on Tuesday said the casualties were suffered on Monday night and that a meeting is underway between senior officials of both militaries to defuse the situation.

In an official statement, the Army said, “During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties on both sides. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the situation at a meeting with Ministry of External Affairs S Jaishankar and the Chief of Defence Staff Genereal Bipin Rawat, and the three service chiefs.

As reported by CNN, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that on Monday “Indian troops seriously violated our consensus and twice crossed the border line for illegal activities and provoked and attacked Chinese personnel which lead to serious physical conflict between the two sides.”

“China has lodged strong protest and representation with the India side, and we once again we solemnly ask the India side to follow our consensus and strictly regulate its front line troops and do not cross the line and do not stir up troubles or take unilateral moves that may complicate matters,” Zhao added. “We both agreed to resolve this issue through dialogue and consolation and make efforts for easing the situation and upholding peace and tranquility in the border area.”

This is the first such incident along the India-China border when after a gap of 45 years that armed forces personnel have been killed.