Ex-armymen stage stir near Chinese Embassy against killing of Indian soldiers

The police said all the protesters were wearing masks and followed social-distancing norms.

Another group of around 10 protesters belonging to the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch also gathered near the Teen Murti roundabout to protest against China in the wake of recent tension between India and China.

The police detained the second group of protesters. They will be released soon.

The Indian Army on Tuesday said 20 of its personnel, including a colonel, were killed in the clash on Monday night, in the biggest-ever military confrontation between the two armies in over five decades.

Monday’s clash was the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La, when India lost around 80 soldiers while over 300 Chinese army personnel were killed.

The Indian and Chinese armies are engaged in a standoff in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh.