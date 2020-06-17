Formulate common guidelines with a uniformity of business hours: Assam Pradesh Congress

NET News Desk

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Assam, Gaurav Somani, spokesperson of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and President of Professional Congress has expressed his concern over the situation, particularly in Guwahati that has been turning grim, due to the suspected social transmission of Coronavirus in Guwahati.

Asserting that panic has gripped the city-dwellers, Somani said that sensing the gravity of the situation many trade organisations of the city have decided to limit the business hours as a precautionary measure. Various trade organisations including Kamrup Chamber of Commerce, Sanitary and Hardware Merchant Association, Motor Parts Traders Association have called for Vyapar Bandh after 5 PM. These organisations have decided to close all the shops after 5 PM.

“While some organisations have favoured the deadline as 6 PM, some other bodies are of the view of closing the shops and business establishments by 2 PM. At this situation, shops in many areas in Guwahati have announced 10 days shutdown. Some traders have willingly announced the shutdown of their market complexes. It has created confusion among the common citizens,” said APCC spokesperson.

Somani further alleged that Guwahati has become uncontrolled and Sarbananda Sonowal-led government, as well as the administration, have been playing their roles as mute spectators. Hitting out at the State Government, the Congress leader said that the government should stop playing hide and seeks and must pay heed to the problems of the public.

He demanded the government to formulate common guidelines with uniformity of business hours for the shops across Assam. He also demanded tax concession for the business community and a financial economic stimulus for the business and Trade in Assam.