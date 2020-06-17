Jitendra Kumar spills beans on ‘Panchayat’ season 2

The web series “Panchayat” is gearing up for a second season, confirms the show’s lead actor Jitendra Kumar. “Actually, the lockdown started soon after we finished the first season, and things came to a halt. Writing and story lineup for the second season is already underway. Official planning will be done after the lockdown is lifted. But yes, it’s on,” Jitendra Kumar told IANS.

After his feature debut in the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan” earlier this year, and with “Panchayat” finding a ready audience on Amazon Prime, the actor is gearing up for the release of the digital film “Chaman Bahaar”.

“It is a one-sided love story of a paan shop owner. The story is about a young man who runs a paan shop but does not get good business. Suddenly a beautiful girl shifts in the locality with her family, and he falls for her at the first sight. Soon, young men start flocking to his paan shop to catch a glimpse of the girl who lives opposite the shop. As a result, he starts getting good business. But now also he isn’t happy because he doesn’t like all these men looking at her and talking about the girl he admires! Only, he looks at the girl from a distance but can never gather the courage to talk to her,” revealed the actor about “Chaman Bahaar”, which will stream on Netflix.