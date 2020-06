North Korea’s military to re-enter inter-Korea cooperation sites

North Korea says it will redeploy troops to now-shuttered inter-Korean tourism and economic sites near the border with South Korea.

The North’s military made the announcement on June 17, a day after it blew up an inter-Korean liaison office just north of the Korean border in an escalating of tensions between the rivals.

The North’s General Staff says its military units will be deployed at the sites of the Diamond tourism project and the Kaesong industrial complex, both located just north of the heavily-fortified border.