Assam Human Rights Panel Issues Notice Against Complaint of ‘Pitiable’ Condition of Relief Camps

The Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the Upper Assam Division Commissioner to inquire into the condition of relief camps where about 7,000 people have been put up following the gas blowout and fire at the Baghjan oil well.

The Commission had received a complaint from one Hurojit Moran about the “pitiable” condition of the 12 relief camps which lacked food and drinking water facilities.

The inquiry report should be submitted within two months from the date of receipt of the notice highlighting the steps taken by the Tinsukia district administration, a release issued by the AHRC said.

The report should include the steps taken by the district administration with the help of Oil India Limited to provide essential commodities, including drinking water, health care facilities to people sheltered in the camps. Persons of nearby villages had to hurriedly leave their houses following a blowout incident at the oil well on May 27, culminating in a devastating inferno on June 9 in which two firefighters lost their lives.

The AHRC issued another notice to the Upper Assam Division Commissioner to inquire into the circumstances leading to the death of 30-year old Jayanta Bora in Jorhat district on June 15.

The Commission took suo motu cognisance of newspaper reports of June 16 alleging custodial death of Bora who was picked up by a joint team of the Army and police from his house on charges of being an ULFA cadre and brought to Borholia police station.

The report must be submitted within 30 days from the receipt of the notice, the release said.