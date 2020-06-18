No proper guidelines from the State Government creating confusion among traders

Hiranya Barman

No proper guidelines from the Assam State Government on issuing a time limit to open business establishments have created confusion among traders and the public in Guwahati.

The All Guwahati Traders Association on Thursday stated that its business members should adhere to a time limit from 8 am to 7 pm while opening its business establishments.

The body urged all the respective members to follow the guidelines issued by it due to the prevailing situation of Covid-19 outbreak.

However, this directive from the body has created confusion among traders in the city as Kamrup Chamber of Commerce (KCC) in a circular issued for traders, transporters and members have appealed to restrict business hours from 9 am to 5 pm till June 30 from Monday to Saturday.

The circular issued by KCC on Wednesday further directed that all business establishments will remain shut on Sunday.

KCC has also advised traders to follow the COVID-19 guidelines strictly to prevent the spread of the disease. It has also instructed to make proper arrangements for thermal screening, hand sanitization, wearing of masks, social distancing and controlling the number of customers entering the premises of the establishments.

Meanwhile, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Wednesday sought the State Governments intervention to clarify the timings of operation of the business establishments.

“While some organizations have favoured the deadline as 6 pm, some other bodies are of the view of closing the shops and business establishments by 2 pm. At this situation shops in many areas in Guwahati have announced a 10 days shutdown. Some traders have willingly announced the shutdown of their market complexes. It has created confusion among the common citizens,” APCC spokesperson Gaurav Somani said.