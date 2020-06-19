Arunachal CM Called on 5 Mountain Division Major

NET News Desk

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday called on the 5 Mountain Division Major at Rupa, West Kameng District. During his visit, the Chief Minister had a meeting with General Commanding Officer (GOC) Major General G S Kular, SM VSM.

The duo had detailed discussions on various matters including the issue of Covid-19. Arunachal has already touched 103 positive cases of Covid-19 including 92 active ones.

Porter recruitment of 1800 boys under the Indian Army was also mooted during the discussion. Pema Khandu emphasised on giving priority to the local boys in this regard.

The Chief Minister appreciated the Army for maintaining a cordial relationship with civilians in the State.