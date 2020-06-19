Manoj Bajpayee looks forward to OTT release of ‘Bhonsle,’ shares endearing trailer

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is elated that his critically acclaimed movie “Bhonsle” is finally releasing, and says it is a product of his belief system. It is the story of a man struggling to navigate a solitary life in self isolation.

“I am quite elated that ‘Bhonsle’ is a product of my belief system which got me so much international acclaim and the 2nd Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA) will premiere on SonyLiv finally. It’s great news for me and the entire team! Looking forward to the streaming and audience response,” Bajpayee said.

“Bhonsle” revolves around a police constable played by Manoj Bajpayee, who tries to help migrants in their battles with the local politicians. The film also addresses the concerns of various ethnic groups and highlights the issues that they face in order to survive in a city like Mumbai, away from their home.

The film’s director Devashish Makhija feels the release comes at a right time when Indians “persecute people of their own country as migrants” amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

” ‘Bhonsle’ is a story of a man struggling to navigate a solitary life in self isolation at a time when Indians persecute people of their own country as ‘migrants’. ‘Bhonsle’ could not have had a more timely digital release. It is a film that hopefully holds up a mirror to the reasons why we have come to become what we have,” Makhija said.

The film also features Santosh Juvekar and Ipshita Chakraborty Singh.

“Bhonsle” has had an extensive festival run since its screening at the 2018 Busan International Film Festival. The film has been screened at film festivals including the MAMI Film Festival, 2018 Dharamshala Film Festival, the 2019 International Film Festival Rotterdam, the Bengaluru International Film Festival and the Singapore South Asian International Film Festival.

” ‘Bhonsle’ talks about the reality of migrants and asks the most pressing question of our times , Who is a migrant?,” said co-producer Piiyush Singh.

The film will digitally premiere on Sony LIV on June 26.